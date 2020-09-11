TV actress Surbhi Chandna celebrates her birthday today! The TV beauty has been in the hearts of fans since her stint in earluy projects. She was seen in popular projects like Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani 2 and most recently, Naagin 5. However, it is not just her roles that her fans are 'fan' of. It is also her amazing fashion sense and sartorial choices that makers her stand out. Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Assures Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal's Show Is Going to Be Grand.
Be it a western attire or a traditional couture, she makes sure to make it look the best on her. Her Instagram profile is a fine example of what a beauty she is and how every OOTD is worth trying! Check out the snaps below.
Shining and Shimmering In Peach
What A Quirky Way To Wear Palazzo
Pure Retro Vibes
Swagger Bride
The Bawsy Girl
Dreamy And How...
Cast Her As YRF Heroine Already!
Eternal Love For Lehengas!
Pretty In Pink
Everyone's Favourite- The Sultry Naagin
So, these were some of the ravishing looks of the star of the small screen. This 'Naagin' is definitely more likeable than scary and how the fans wish to see more of her! Happy Birthday, Surbhi Chandna.
