Actress Surbhi Chandna might only be 4-shows-old but it looks like she has been in the industry forever. In fact, such has been Surbhi's success graph. Surbhi who ideally made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where she played Sweety in 2009, and then went on to play Suzanne in Star Plus's Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. However, her first notable role on television was with Zee TV's Qubool Hai season 2. Surbhi played the role of Haya, a deaf and mute woman and was on the show for 2014-2015 and made quite the impression. Surbhi Chandna Raises Summer Temperatures, Opts For A Red Hot Outfit For An 'Online Photoshoot' (View Pics).

The following year Ishqbaaaz happened and ever since, there has been no turning back for Surbhi. The actress turns a year older on 11 September 2020 and on the eve of Surbhi turning 31, here are her career-best roles on television so far. Surbhi Chandna Thanks Her 2.5 Million Instagram Family With Sexy Pictures In A Green Ruffle Dress (View Photos).

Haya in Quboolo Hai

Surbhi was first noticed as the demure Haya in Qubool Hai season 2. Surbhi played Asad and Zoya's niece in the show who goes on to live with her grandmother Dilshad and Sanam, who is Asad and Zoya's daughter.

Anika in Ishqbaaaz

Surbhi, as an actress got her full due as an actress in terms of performing and the love of fans when she played the fiesty yet caring, bubbly and loving Anika. In fact, the show was what got Surbhi the immense recognition and also the kind of loyal fan following that she enjoys today. Not only did she become a household name as Anika, but Surbhi also is known as one of the most bankable stars today.

Ishaani in Sanjivani 2

Surbhi had quit Ishqbaaaz and just when her fans were getting antsy about her return to the TV sets, Surbhi bagged the role of Dr Ishaani in Sanjivani 2. Surbhi played the immaculate and by the book doctor in the show who ends up falling for her fellow doctor and the couple goes throughn hell, before uniting. Surbhi impressed us not only with her portrayal of OCD, but also in her emotional and funny scenes as well.

Bani in Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna gave all of her fandom a pleasant shock when she announced that her next project after Sanjivani 2, a supernatural drama Naagin 5. In Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Surbhi plays the re-incarnated version of Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin Naageshwari, that was essayed by Hina Khan in the introductory episodes. Surbhi looks superb in her red and gold Naagin costume as she continues to stun us in this genre as well.

Surbhi also made her film debut with Vidya Balan's Bobby Jasoos where she played Aamna Khan in 2014. After Ishqbaaaz happened, Surbhi bagged award after award for her portrayal of Anika in the show and soon became a fan favourite actress. Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Surbhi Chandna and many more years of success ahead!

