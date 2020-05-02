Surbhi Chandna Raises Summer Temperatures, Opts For A Red Hot Outfit For An 'Online Photoshoot' (View Pics)

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna is well on her way to becoming a fashionista and her social media accounts are proof of the same. Right from her on-screen wardrobe (we still haven't gotten over her Ishqbaaaz styling) to her 'chill scenes' clothes to her red-carpet dresses, Surbhi is one of those actresses who can pull off all kinds of clothes. Whether she uploads a no-makeup selfie/photograph or makes her fans go gaga by glamming and dressing up, her posts garner loads of comments and likes. Surbhi Chandna Thanks Her 2.5 Million Instagram Family With Sexy Pictures In A Green Ruffle Dress (View Photos).

Recently, amid the lockdown, the actress posted a series of sensual pictures of herself, that was shot by her friend in an 'online photoshoot'. From top to toe the diva looks drop-dead gorgeous in red. Surbhi Chandna in 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2019 List: 5 HOT Pics of the Sanjivani 2 Actress That Totally Justify Her Spot Here!.

Check Out Her Look Below:

Her latest pic sees her in a cleavage showcasing dress and it's sexy and how. The highlight of the picture, however, is the blush on her cheeks which adds to her beauty. Not to miss, the neatly done eye shadow. BOMB is the word that we'd prefer to call Surbhi in her's latest photoshoot.