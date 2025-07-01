Prime Video has officially dropped the big news, Four More Shots Please! is coming back with its final season, and fans have a lot to say about it. The show’s creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy announced Season 4 with a vibrant new poster featuring the show’s core four- Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. The caption read: "Calling the shots for the season finale #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Coming Soon." This upcoming season promises to be all about joy and self-love. Damini, Anjana, Siddhi and Umang will be seen discovering that they can be their own number ones because as the makers put it, "Joy is not a privilege, it’s a way of life." Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Review: The Amazon Prime Series Is Just A Rehash Of Its Previous Seasons With Additional Characters (LatestLY Exclusive)

Fans Responded With Full Excitement:

‘So Excited,’ Says a Fan From South Africa:

Fans were quick to react in the comments section, and the responses were full of emotion—some excited, some not so much. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “Omg, can’t wait.” Another added, “Can’t wait, super excited!” A user gushed, “Woohoooo! My FAV Indian Series on Prime!!!” One fan even chimed in from across the globe: “I’m so excited. Sending love from South Africa.”

Some Drops In With Brutally Comments:

But not everyone is thrilled. A few users dropped in with brutally honest opinions. One commented, “No more shots please, rahem kardo logon pe.” Another said, “A final season no one asked for because season 3 was enough for a culmination.” And a short but sharp reaction read: “Please stop.” Clearly, the show's return is dividing opinions—while many are ready to toast to one last round, others feel it’s time to call last orders. Four More Shots Please Season 3: Sayani Gupta Shares Her Experience Shooting for the Series; Shares, ‘There Have Been Times When We Had Nine Changes in a Day.’

In addition to the four leading ladies, the show also features Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman in important roles. The finale season is being directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, will stream exclusively on Prime Video soon.

