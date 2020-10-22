The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Gokuldhaam Society gearing up to celebrate the nine days of Navratri. And to put things in action, society's ekmeva secretary Bhide decides to call an impromptu meeting. However, in a first, Bhide who is usually the most disciplined and punctual one, somehow fails to show up at the decided time for the meeting. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Gokuldham Society Members Tell Their Tales of Woe To Champak Chacha.

Everyone is surprised with this unexpected no-show and Jethalal latches on to this opportunity for some sweet revenge. It all begins when Abdul bumps into Bhide in the Society compound and enquires about this year’s plans for Navratri. Bhide realises that he will have to take everyone’s consensus to host the festival since it is still in the middle of a pandemic. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Among the Top Five Shows With Best TRP Ratings, Kundali Bhagya Retains the Number One Spot.

For this, he decides to hold a quick Society meeting and requests Abdul to inform everyone to assemble in their balconies at an agreed time. Abdul goes from house to house, and informs everyone about the same. As decided, everyone steps out into their balconies at the agreed time. But Bhide, who usually is the first one to be present for all Society meetings, is not to be seen anywhere. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Iyer Takes Up Meditation Until He Heards About the COVID-19 Vaccine, Babita Turns Into Menaka to Distract Him.

This surprises everybody but knowing well that Bhide will never delay a meeting purposely, they decide to wait for him to join. What exactly must have happened for Bhide to not show up? Is he just late in joining the meeting or will he not show up at all? And will Jethaalal use this as an opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Bhide for being unpunctual? Of course, there is a reason that has kept Bhide from joining in the meeting and when viewers find out what it is, there will be uproar. Stay tuned!

