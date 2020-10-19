The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be a complete laugh riot. Almost everyone in Gokuldhaam Society is hoping and praying for a permanent cure for the novel Coronavirus and the lockdown that it has ensued. Each one of them is tired and bogged down locked in at their homes. Everyone is trying to cope with their everyday disrupted routines in their own way. Iyer, who is at his wits' end with all the overthinking over why science has been unable to deliver a vaccine yet, has decided to meditate. He has decided that he will deeply meditate to seek the truth and pledged to not move until he hears of a cure for COVID-19. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Popatlal Realises The Need For A Life Partner Now More Than Ever During the Lockdown.

Iyer is resolute that he won’t budge and asks Babita to not disturb him before he goes into a deep meditative state. Over the last few weeks, Babita, who has seen Iyer go from thinking to worrying to hyper-worrying over Coronavirus, worries about her husband. Not having gone to work for over seven months has affected him real bad and he has been overthinking about the pandemic. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Gokuldham Society Members Tell Their Tales of Woe To Champak Chacha.

However, his abrupt decision to meditate has taken Babita by complete surprise! He is unwilling to be reasoned with and ignores her argument about why his meditating may not result in the discovery of a vaccine. So after sometime, when it becomes evident that Iyer was serious about meditating deeply, Babita relents.

However, hours turn into a day and Iyer stays strongly focused and does not budge even a bit. Worried that he might fall ill without eating or resting, Babita decides to break his focus. She adopts the ploy used by Menaka to break Vishwamitra’s meditation. But little does she know that Iyer is a master meditator and what seemed too easy may not actually be. Will she eventually be able to make Iyer realise the futility of meditating for a vaccine? Will Iyer give in to her reasoning?

