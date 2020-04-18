Tarun Khanna Reveals Playing Lord Shiva On-Screen Brought Great Positive Changes in His Life

Tarun Khanna as Lord Shiva (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actor Tarun Khanna has played Lord Shiva multiple times, and he isn't tired of it. He says being Lord Shiva for the TV screen has made him more sensitive and compassionate in real life. "I believe that playing a certain role does influence your life. And my on-screen character of Lord Shiva has definitely brought changes in my real life. I have become more sensitive and compassionate. My outlook towards life has become more positive," Tarun told IANS. "Namah", "RadhaKrishn" and "Santoshi Maa" are some of the shows in which he donned the godly avatar. After Ramayan, Doordarshan to Air Uttar Ramayan; Here’s The Telecast Schedule and Time For The Second Phase of Lord Ram and Devi Sita’s Mythological Show on DD National (View Tweet)

Talking about his new show, he said: "The main reason for me to say yes to 'Devi - Aadi Parashakti', which airs on Dangal TV, was that yet again, I got an opportunity to essay the role of Lord Shiva. "Earlier I did portray the character of Lord Shiva numerous times but those stories were focussed on other mythological characters. However in 'Devi...', I finally got a chance to be the lead opposite the central character of Devi, which is essayed by my co-star Rati Pandey." Doordarshan To Now Air Kids’ Favourite Animated Show Chota Bheem.

Asked if there were any restrictions or limitations in getting other type of roles, he said: "Limitations are a part of an actor's life. But the power to overcome them lies within us. During 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', where I portrayed the character of Ravan, I had expressed my desire to play the character of Lord Shiva. However, I was told by the casting head to not focus on playing Lord Shiva as my features didn't match the requirement. Later, the same person offered me the role of Lord Shiva in one of his shows." He has no plans of taking a break from mythology shows. "If a good role comes, I wouldn't mind doing mythology again," he said. Tarun has also played negative roles on screen.

"I always strive to be a versatile actor. I work hard on intricate details to add depth to my characters. For example, to add spice to a negative character, I trained myself in raising both the eyebrows separately for two years to achieve perfection," said the "Mere Sai" actor. As of now, he is using the quarantine time to do many things. "I am watching performances of my fellow industry friends because that is best way to learn and grow. To keep myself fit, I am working out regularly and ensuring that I spend good quality time with my family," he said.