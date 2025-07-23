Sawan Shivratri is celebrated with immense spiritual fervor in the sacred month of Shravan. This festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, falls on the 14th night of the waning moon and marks the union of Shiva and Shakti. In 2025, devotees will observe it on July 23, spending the night in prayer and meditation. It is one of the most spiritually charged nights in the Hindu calendar. To celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2025 on July 23, we bring you Sawan Shivratri 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These 'Har Har Mahadev' pictures and Lord Shiva photos are perfect to share along with Shravan Shivratri greetings and messages.

Fasting on Sawan Shivratri is believed to bring health, peace, and prosperity. Devotees abstain from grains and eat fruits and milk-based dishes. Temples echo with Shiva bhajans, and rituals like Rudrabhishek, the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with milk, honey, ghee, and water, are performed. Lighting diyas and offering incense adds to the sacred ambiance, as people stay awake chanting praises of Lord Shiva. As you celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2025, share Shravan Shivratri greetings and messages with your friends and family.

Happy Sawan Shivratri Images

Happy Sawan Shivratri Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Sawan Shivratri Wallpapers

Happy Sawan Shivratri Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

'Har Har Mahadev' Photos

Har Har Mahadev Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

'Har Har Mahadev' Pictures

Har Har Mahadev Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

This holy occasion is not just a ritual but a spiritual journey inward. It is believed that the cosmic energies are heightened on this night, making meditation and prayer more powerful. Sawan Shivratri urges devotees to discard material attachments and embrace simplicity, discipline, and surrender. The festival inspires a deep spiritual cleansing and paves the path for divine blessings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).