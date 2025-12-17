Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for Special 26 and Baby, is set to join forces with Emraan Hashmi to explore the high-stakes world of Indian customs in his next. The teaser for Emraan Hashmi starrer Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web has been unveiled, giving a glimpse into the world of smuggling set against one of the busiest airports in the world - the Mumbai International Airport. ‘OG’ Actor Emraan Hashmi on Telugu Debut: ‘Thrilled To Lock Horns With Superstar Pawan Kalyan’.

Emraan Hashmi Plays Sharp Customs Officer

A fictional crime entertainer, the Netflix series "opens the gates to a world where every suitcase could hide a secret and every passenger could be a suspect. At the heart of this operation is Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi), a razor-sharp, calm, and calculating officer. With his team, he cracks down on airport smuggling -- from luxury goods hidden in plain sight to organised international syndicates," the makers said, as per the press release.

Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix Series Release Date

17th December - Attention all units: prepare for clearance. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, produced by Friday Storytellers, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, touches down on Netflix January 14, 2026. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, Taskaree marks the filmmaker's fourth collaboration with the streaming giant and a first with Emraan Hashmi. The teaser opens to offer a glimpse into how the world of travel and businesses has been on the target of smugglers, with customs officers taking centrestage. Emraan Hashmi, in a refreshing new avatar, portrays a leader with "lethal" instinct and intelligence. ‘Back in Action’: Emraan Hashmi Returns to Sets for His Upcoming Film ‘They Call Him OG’ After Recovering From Dengue.

Watch ‘Taskaree’ Teaser:

Emraan Hashmi on Playing Calm Customs Officer

Speaking about his character, Hashmi shared, "Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It's my first time working with Neeraj Pandey and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn't loud or flashy; he's calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space," as quoted by the press release. Neeraj Pandey also emphasised his plan to present the unexplored world of customs through the series. Besides Emraan Hashmi, the series features Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web will be premiered on Netflix on January 14, 2025.