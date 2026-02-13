Popular actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have reportedly turned down a massive INR 60 crore offer from a popular streaming giant for the exclusive rights to their wedding footage. Despite the significant financial incentive, sources close to the couple suggest they have opted to keep their upcoming nuptials a private, family-oriented affair. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Marry on February 2, 2026? Unverified Video Shows Wedding Decorations in Udaipur - WATCH.

The news comes as anticipation builds for what is expected to be one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings of 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Reject OTT Deal To Stream Wedding

The trend of selling wedding streaming rights to major OTT platforms has gained momentum in recent years, with stars like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan setting a precedent. However, Mandanna and Deverakonda have reportedly decided against a commercialised broadcast.

According to reports from a Telugu media portal, the couple was approached with a lucrative deal but chose to prioritise personal privacy. The portal noted, "Exclusive – INR 60 crore has been offered by Netflix for the wedding footage rights of #VijayDeverakonda & #RashmikaMandanna, but Vijay reportedly said a BIG NO, stating that he wants to keep those memories private as they are invaluable. Earlier, Netflix had bought #Nayanthara’s wedding rights for INR 25 crore."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda To Sell Wedding Video to Netflix?

Exclusive – ₹60 crore has been offered by Netflix for the wedding footage rights of #VijayDeverakonda & #RashmikaMandanna, but Vijay reportedly said a BIG NO, stating that he wants to keep those memories private as they are invaluable Earlier, Netflix had bought #Nayanthara’s… pic.twitter.com/hCXE8uwhDQ — Vedi..VediGa... (@vedivediga) February 12, 2026

The decision reflects the couple's history of maintaining a low profile regarding their relationship, despite years of intense media speculation and public interest.

Wedding Preparations in Udaipur

Rumours regarding the wedding have intensified following reports of an intimate engagement ceremony held in October 2025. Insiders suggest the wedding is scheduled for February 26, 2026, in the historic city of Udaipur.

The ceremony is expected to be a traditional and private event hosted at a heritage palace, attended only by close friends and immediate family members. While a grand reception for the film fraternity is rumoured to be held later in Hyderabad, the main ceremony will likely remain strictly off-limits to the media.

On-Screen Chemistry to Real-Life Partnership

The bond between Mandanna and Deverakonda first caught public attention during their collaborations on hit films like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry quickly led to rumours of a real-life romance, which both actors frequently dismissed as "just friends" for several years. Fact Check: Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married in Udaipur on February 2? Truth Behind Viral Airport Photos.

Recently, however, the couple has been more open. At a success event for Mandanna’s film The Girlfriend, Deverakonda was seen in a rare public display of affection, fueling further confirmation of their status.

