EPIC ON has come up with a captivating new series, Tatlubaaz, introducing viewers to a world teeming with intrigue and deception. The show revolves around Bulbul, portrayed by Dheeraj Chopra, a crafty con artist yearning for opulence, who unwittingly plunges into the realm of Tatlubaazi (phishing) in the vibrant city of Banaras. Dheeraj Dhoopar Makes OTT Debut With Tatlubaaz! Actor’s Pic With Co-Stars Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal Leaks Online.

The narrative unfurls as Bulbul encounters Disha and Isabelle, played by Nargis Fakhri and Divya Aggarwal, orchestrating a series of enthralling traps. What ensues is a labyrinth of mishaps entwined with loot, deceit, and even murder, ensnaring Bulbul in their intricate web.

The trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the riveting saga of Tatlubaaz. It promises a roller-coaster ride packed with gripping drama, heart-racing sequences, unforeseen romances, audacious heists, jaw-dropping double-crosses, and a whirlwind of unexpected turns. The brainchild of director Vibhu Kashyap, Tatlubaaz emerges as an intense and multifaceted narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The series presents an amalgamation of elements, seamlessly weaving together the thrill of suspense with the allure of captivating storytelling.

Watch Tatlubaaz's Trailer Here:

Produced by 9pm Films, this promising venture holds the potential to redefine the landscape of contemporary entertainment. As Tatlubaaz gears up for its premiere on November 25, 2023, anticipation surges among audiences eager to delve into this gripping tale of ambition, treachery, and the complex entanglement of fate. The series not only promises entertainment but also aims to unravel the enigmatic world of schemes and subterfuge, leaving viewers spellbound. Tatlubaaz: Dheeraj Dhoopar Elaborates About His Character, Gives Insights About His Preparation For The Role.

