Dheeraj Dhoopar would be seen as the male lead in the series Tatlubaaz. This web-series would mark his OTT debut as well. Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal would be seen as the female leads in this show. A pic of the cast and crew has leaked online and it features Dheeraj as well with his co-stars besides him. There is another pic in which the actor is seen shooting for some sequence. Nargis Fakhri Has Started Shooting for an Unannounced Project in Varanasi.

Tatlubaaz

Team Tatlubaaz Leaked Pic

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ladli_monica)

The Lead Stars

