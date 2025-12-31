Tennis player Anshumat Srivastava has publicly called out online trolls targeting his girlfriend and Spitsvilla X5 winner, Akriti Negi. Srivastava's statement comes amidst widespread speculation regarding the couple's relationship status, with unconfirmed reports suggesting a potential breakup. His remarks emphasise the damaging impact of online negativity and advocate for greater empathy. ‘Rise and Fall’: Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi Lock Horns During Nominations; Heated Exchange Sparks Social Media Debate, Actor Says, ‘Tum Kabhi Heroine Nahi Ban Paogi’.

Anshumat Srivastava Addresses Online Harassment and Trolls Targeting Akriti Negi

Anshumat Srivastava took to his Instagram stories to express his disapproval of the vitriolic comments being directed at Akriti Negi. Without directly confirming or denying the breakup rumours, he strongly condemned the act of "tearing someone down" based on speculation or perceived relationship issues. His message underscored the personal toll such online harassment can take on individuals.

He wrote, "Be kind. You never know what someone is quietly fighting. I usually refrain from putting up stories like thisbut can't be quiet when an individual who means a whole lot to me is being put down for no reason." He concluded his note writing, "This is a good time for all of you to celebrate and spend time with your family. No point assuming things and commenting on people you don't know."

The statement highlighted a growing concern about the aggressive nature of online interactions, particularly when public figures are involved. Srivastava's intervention aims to shift the narrative from intrusive speculation to a more respectful discourse.

The Breakup Rumours

Rumours of a split between Akriti Negi and Anshumat Srivastava have been circulating on various social media platforms. Fans and followers have noted that the Rise and Fall fame had unfollowed Anshumat on Instagram and also deleted some of their pictures and videos together. Neither Akriti nor Anshumat had officially addressed these breakup claims until Srivastava's recent post, which focused specifically on the trolling rather than the rumours themselves. Akriti was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with her Splitsvilla X5 winning partner Jashwanth Bopanna. Sunny Leone Is All Praise for ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Winners Akriti Negi-Jashwanth Bopanna, Says ‘You Deserve This Moment!’ (View Post).

As of now, the breakup rumours remain unconfirmed by either Akriti Negi or Anshumat Srivastava. Srivastava's recent statement primarily serves as a defence against online negativity, urging a more considerate approach from the public.

