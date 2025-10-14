Amazon MX Player’s popular reality series Rise and Fall has kept fans hooked since its launch, thanks to its unique mix of strategy, competition and drama. As the show nears its much-awaited finale, the competition has narrowed down to the Top 6 finalists: Aarush Bhola, Nayandeep Rakshit, Akriti Negi, Arbaz Patel, Arjun Bijlani and Dhanshree Verma. ‘Rise and Fall’: Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan EVICTED From Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show in Shocking Double Elimination.

About 'Rise and Fall'

These contestants have outperformed others through sheer determination, adaptability, and sharp gameplay. Meanwhile, Bali and Manisha remain in the basement, still fighting for a chance to climb back to the top. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise and Fall is built on an intriguing social experiment that divides contestants into two classes - the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers live in a luxurious penthouse, the Workers struggle in a cramped basement, completing tough challenges to earn wealth and the power to dethrone the Rulers. This constant power shift keeps the competition intense and unpredictable. ‘Rise and Fall’: Arjun Bijlani’s Emotional Reunion With Son Ayaan Leaves Everyone Teary-Eyed; Mahhi Vij Calls Him ‘Best Papa’ (Watch Video)

Arbaz Patel Emerges As Strong Contender

The show’s mix of celebrities and dynamic personalities including Arjun Bijlani, rapper Bali, Aarush Bhola, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and Arbaz Patel has made for captivating television. Fans have particularly praised Arbaz Patel for his smart strategies and strong leadership, calling him one of the strongest contenders this season.

Watch 'Rise and Fall' Promo:

Watch 'Rise and Fall'

As the show inches closer to its finale, anticipation is at an all-time high. With every episode raising the stakes, fans are eager to see who will emerge victorious and claim the Rise and Fall trophy. Show airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

