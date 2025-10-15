Speculations about the winner of Rise and Fall Season 1 have taken over social media, with several reports claiming that popular YouTuber Aarush Bhola has emerged victorious. While the show’s producers and Prime Video have yet to confirm the results, fan pages and entertainment handles have shared congratulatory posts, fuelling excitement and curiosity among viewers. ‘Rise and Fall’: Aditya Narayan and Bali Share Emotional Hug After ‘Ticket to Finale’ Betrayal Claims Post Shocking Double Eviction.

Aarush Bhola ‘Rise and Fall’ Winner - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihir vaghela (@mihirvaghela_yt)

Aarush Bhola Rumoured As ‘Rise and Fall’ Winner

According to these unverified reports, Aarush Bhola secured the top position, with Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi rounding out the other two finalists. Fans have also shared viral images that allegedly show Aarush holding the winner’s trophy alongside fellow contestant Manisha Rani. Adding to the frenzy, Wikipedia has been updated to list Aarush Bhola as the winner, other contestants like Arbaz Patel as 1st runner up, since Wikipedia can be edited by anyone, fans are treating the update cautiously until official confirmation is provided. ‘Rise and Fall’ Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel – Top 6 Finalists Revealed, As Amazon MX Player Reality Show Nears Completion.

Wikipedia Lists Aarush Bhola As ‘Rise and Fall’ Winner – See Post

(Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

‘Rise and Fall’ Winner Speculations Continue

Reports suggest that audience voting may have played a key role in determining the winner, with Aarush reportedly receiving the highest number of votes during the finale week. Despite the lack of verified confirmation, his supporters have flooded social media praising his consistent gameplay, entertaining presence, and positive attitude, calling him a “deserving winner.” Whether Aarush Bhola has officially won or not, the speculation has created a massive buzz online, keeping fans engaged and eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the makers of Rise and Fall.

