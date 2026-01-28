Splitsvilla X5 winner Akriti Negi has officially confirmed her separation from athlete Anshumat Srivastava, ending weeks of speculation regarding their relationship status. The reality star, who has been at the centre of social media attention since her victory, addressed the split directly to clarify the situation for her followers. ‘Tearing Someone Down…’: ‘Splitsvilla X5’ Winner Akriti Negi’s Boyfriend Anshumat Srivastava Defends Her Against Trolls Amid Breakup Rumours (View Post).

The announcement follows a period of digital distancing between the two, which saw them unfollowing each other and removing several joint photographs from their Instagram profiles.

Akriti Negi Confirms Split With Anshumat Srivastava

After maintaining silence during the initial wave of rumours, Akriti Negi confirmed the news to address the growing curiosity and online chatter. While she expressed a desire for privacy, she made it clear that the two have decided to move forward individually.

"Yes, Anshumat and I are no longer together," Negi stated. "It was a mutual decision to part ways. I truly appreciate the love and support we received as a couple, but at this point, we are focusing on our own separate paths. I hope everyone can respect our privacy and avoid making unnecessary assumptions."

Ariti Negi Confirms She and Anshumat Srivastava Are No Longer Dating

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

When Anshumat Defended Akriti Amid Backlash

The breakup was accompanied by a surge of online trolling directed at Negi. Anshumat Srivastava, a professional tennis player and close friend of cricketer Ishan Kishan, quickly took to social media to defend her.

In a statement on his Instagram Stories, Srivastava urged fans to be compassionate. He wrote, "Be kind. You never know what someone is quietly fighting. "I usually refrain from putting up stories like this, but I can’t be quiet when an individual who means a whole lot to me is being put down for no reason." He further noted that "tearing someone down for clicks" is unacceptable and asked followers to respect the emotional weight of the transition.

More About Their Relationship

The pair’s relationship became public knowledge in mid-2025, shortly after Negi’s high-profile split from her Splitsvilla partner, Jashwanth Bopanna. Srivastava had been a vocal supporter of Negi during her stint on other reality platforms, including the show Rise and Fall. ‘Rise and Fall’ Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel – Top 6 Finalists Revealed, As Amazon MX Player Reality Show Nears Completion.

The couple was frequently seen together in social circles involving prominent athletes and influencers. Their breakup marks the end of a chapter that fans had followed closely since Negi's rise to reality TV stardom.

