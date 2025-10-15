The latest episode of Rise and Fall turned emotional as Aditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda faced a shocking double eviction. The OTT reality show, known for its dramatic twists and intense rivalries, saw a heartwarming moment when former rivals Aditya and Bali set aside their differences and shared an emotional hug, leaving fans teary-eyed. ‘Rise and Fall’ Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel – Top 6 Finalists Revealed, As Amazon MX Player Reality Show Nears Completion.

Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan Eliminated From Rise and Fall

Aditya Narayan and Bali’s Emotional Hug

In the episode, Kiku Sharda was voted out by the Rulers, while basement contestants Bali, Aarush Bhola, and Manisha Rani chose Aditya Narayan for elimination. The decision stunned everyone in the house, especially since Aditya was considered one of the strong contenders for the finale. Putting the “ticket to finale” feud behind them, Aditya and Bali expressed mutual respect during their farewell. Their hug became a highlight of the episode, with viewers calling it one of the most touching moments of the season.

Akriti Negi Gets Emotional As Top Finalists Revealed

With Aditya and Kiku’s exit, the top finalists now include Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi, Nayandeep Rakshiit, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel. During the episode, Akriti also got emotional, saying, “Jis din mere family member aaye, usi din mujhe realise ho gaya tha ki maine thoda zyada react kar diya, aur usi ke agle din maine Arjun sir ko sorry bhi bol diya tha.” (The day my family came, I realised I had overreacted, and I apologised to Arjun sir the next day.) ‘Rise and Fall’: Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan EVICTED From Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show in Shocking Double Elimination.

Watch 'Rise and Fall' Promo:

Watch 'Rise and Fall'

While many called Aditya’s eviction “unfair” and “heartbreaking,” others appreciated the maturity both contestants showed before parting ways. As Rise and Fall heads towards its grand finale, fans are eagerly waiting to see who lifts the first-ever trophy. Show airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

