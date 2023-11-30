The recently evicted contestant from the Bigg Boss 17 house, Jigna Vora shared that if she gets a chance to be a part of Temptation Island India, she will love to go with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. On what she is eager to watch after departing from the Bigg Boss house, Jigna revealed her current addiction is Temptation Island India. Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora Targets Sana Raees Khan After Getting Nominated, Says ‘Uska Astitva Hi Nahi Hai Iss Show Mein’.

She said: "Personally, Kiccha Sudeep is someone I would love to be with on the show if I get the chance. In my opinion, shows like ‘Temptation Island’ might pull me away from my partner, as I have been single for a long time, and I won't be able to take that relationship to the next level where I actually test it.” “I don't give in to temptations in real life; for me, you need to catch the perfect wavelength and vibe,” she shared.

While discussing her choice of Bigg Boss 17 contestants for the show, Jigna shared: "I would love to send Abhishek and KhanZadi to test their relationship on Temptation Island. They have a very on-and-off relationship, and it will be interesting to see what they do on the show.” Bigg Boss 17: Controversy Erupts As Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra Clarify Friendship Amid ‘Bhabhi’ Jokes.

“In terms of physical temptation, I think Abhishek is the best, but when we delve into emotional temptation, it has to be Munawar. KhanZadi is good-looking and very stylish, it makes her quite tempting. I believe her softer side can only be revealed on Temptation Island,” she added. Temptation Island India airs on JioCinema.

