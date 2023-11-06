Jio Cinema's Temptation Island India has taken the internet by storm because of its hot content. The concept of the show sees many couples staying with a group of singles of the opposite sex with an aim to test the strength of their relationships. Having said that, seems like contestant Jad Hadid could not control himself after seeing Nikita in skimpy bikini, as he kissed her passionately in jacuzzi. Pics of the duo's steamy moment is all over the internet. Have a look! Temptation Island Telecast Date and Time: Here's How You Can Watch Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra's Reality Show Online (Watch Video).

Jad Hadid Kisses Nikita:

Finally #JadHadid got what he wanted and what he deserved#Nikita 😂😂 Both are Tharki of next level#TemptationIslandIndia pic.twitter.com/RCJPuy3L1c — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 5, 2023

