Mouni Roy sizzles in a black bikini and sarong skirt in the latest promo video for Temptation Island India. The Bollywood sensation looks absolutely stunning as she teased the upcoming show's launch on November 3. The highly anticipated series is set to provide an enticing and dramatic exploration of love and temptation among young couples, promising to captivate audiences. Mouni Roy Exudes Elegance in Sleek Black Flowy Dress and Golden Bangles.

Watch Promo Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)