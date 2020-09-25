Popular Television actress Nishi Singh suffered a paralytic attack in February last year and is battling serious health issues since the last two years. The actress' husband actor-writer Sanjay Singh Bhadli is now seeking financial help to cover the costs for his wife's treatment. Nishi has been a popular face on television and was seen in serials such as Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz and Tenali Rama. Speaking to Times Of India, Nishi's husband revealed that they have dried up all their savings in the past two years and require financial aid to continue her treatment. Surekha Sikri Health Update: Veteran Actress' Lungs are Filled with Fluid and She Isn't Responding Sufficiently.

In his interview with TOI, he also revealed more details about her condition and said, "In February 2019, she collapsed in the house. She was immediately hospitalised and for seven-eight days, she even failed to recognise anyone. We eventually brought her back home. She was getting better, but around Raksha Bandhan this year, she again suffered a paralytic stroke on the left ide of her body. There is sensation, but it’s as good as nothing as she needs assistance for everything.”Surekha Sikri of Balika Vadhu Fame Admitted in ICU After Suffering From Brain Stroke.

Nishi's husband Sanjay Singh Bhadli has also revealed that he had mortgaged their flat to pay for her medical expenses and that has no family backing. The couple has a son and a daughter and as per reports, their 19-year-old son stays with his maternal grandparents in Delhi and their 16-year-old daughter stays with them in Mumbai. We certainly hope the TV industry can come together and provide help to Nishi and her husband in this trying time.

