Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

The 75-year-old star is "critical but stable" he told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Blue Line and Pink Line Services to Resume From Tomorrow, Know Timings, Guidelines And Other Details.

"She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continues to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon," Sidhwani added.

A recipient of three National Film awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in "Tamas", "Mammo", "Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro", "Zubeidaa" and daily soap "Balika Vadhu".

Also Read | China Confirms 5 Missing Arunachal Pradesh Youths ‘Have Been Found on Chinese Side’; Procedure to Bring Them Back to India Underway.

She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Badhaai Ho" (2018).

She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film.

The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix's "Ghost Stories", directed by Zoya Akhtar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)