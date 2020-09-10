Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri's condition is critical. The actress recently suffered from a brain stroke and is currently under observation in the hospital. While his condition earlier was stable. recent reports in E Times suggest she isn't responding well to her treatment. When the portal got in touch with the hospital authorities, they gave an update saying her lungs are filled with fluid and it will have to be 'tapped and sent for analysis.' Surekha Sikri of Balika Vadhu Fame Admitted in ICU After Suffering From Brain Stroke.

"The clot (developed due to the stroke) will have to be removed by medicines (thinners). But yes, Surekhaji is also in a bit of a confused state of mind," informed a hospital official when the portal contacted him to get an update on her health. When neurologist Dr Ashutosh Shetty was asked about the treatment she was receiving currently, he said, "Blood thinners have been administered and this will take time. She talks but only one word at a time. She has had an acute stroke, her responses are faint and slow, and this will take time." Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Speedy Recovery to Badhaai Ho Co-star Surekha Sikri, Shares an Adorable Still From the Film.

Hospitals officials also said she isn't responding sufficiently and the nurse who always accompanied her since her first brain stroke in 2018 is concerned about her health condition. While earlier reports suggested that she is facing a financial crunch and needs some monetary support for her treatment, her agent later refuted all these stories."Surekha ji's immediate family is taking care of all her finance and she also has her own finances. There is no financial assistance that we are taking from anywhere else," he clarified.

