Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Recall Why They Kept Their Marriage A Secret and Intimate Affair (Deets Inside)

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta met and fell in love on the sets of their Life OK show Rishton Ka Saudagar...Baazigar. In fact, it was a Sunil Dutt - Nargis kinda love story for the duo. Apparently, Vatsal came to Ishita’s rescue when her sari got stuck in a fan and that was when Ishita fell for Vatsal. The duo went on to tie the knot on November 28, 2017, at Juhu's Iskon Temple in a rather hush-hush ceremony. The pair's wedding came as a pleasant surprise to one and all, with only a limited amount of friends apart from the close family being in attendance. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary in Bali; Pictures From Their Exotic Vacation Will Make You Go Red in Envy!.

And in a conversation with a leading portal, Vatsal and Ishita have gone on to reveal that some of their acquaintances are still upset with them for not being invited to the wedding. "I was very clear that I want a small and private wedding. There were just 30-40 people at our wedding. I still feel very bad because I didn’t even invite my own cousins," revealed Vatsal to ETimes. Ishita added, "There were many people who couldn’t even arrive on time. They were going as per normal wedding schedule but by the time they arrived, meri bidaai ho gayi thi. There are still some people who are angry and we are sorry. We want to apologise." When Ajay Devgn-Kajol Ran Into Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutta In Paris - View Pics.

When quizzed about their phase as a couple before marrying, the pair revealed that they barely dated. In fact, Vatsal had asked her to marry him barely after a few months of seeing each other. And he explained to Ishita, "I live in Juhu and you live in Lokhandwala. And with the Mumbai traffic, I won’t be able to meet you every day. So let’s get married." Ishita quipped, "Thanks to Mumbai traffic and construction work, meri shaadi ho gayi."

While a lot of couples first get to know one another first and then marry, it was the opposite for Vatsal and Ishita and that only adds up to their romance, they say. "We had hardly dated each other before marriage. We just met and in a few months, we got married. I have discovered that Vatsal is very calm as a person. I learn from him how to be so patient. He is also very creative and keeps me entertained. Else I would have just eaten and slept during the lockdown period," revealed Ishita. Vatsal went on to add, "I have learnt to not be around her in the morning. She is a different person in the morning. She is very grumpy." Well, what's a marriage without new discoveries every day?