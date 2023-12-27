As 2023 is now on the verge of ending, let us look back at the B-town celebrities who rejoiced in the joy of embracing parenthood this year. Experiencing the euphoria that parenthood brings is one of the most divine things for any parent. In 2023, several celebrities embraced parenthood with utmost grace and joy. Year–Ender 2023: From Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy to Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case – See TV Celebs Who Made Headlines This Year!

Fans saw some of their favourite celebrities, from Ileana D'Cruz to Swara Bhaker, becoming parents this year. As we approach the onset of 2024, let's take a moment to reflect on the celebrities who embraced the journey of parenthood this year. Let us glance through the list of Bollywood couples who embraced parenthood this year.

Sana Khan

Former actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan welcomed her first child with husband Mufti Anas, on July 5 this year. The elated couple took to Instagram to share their happy news and wrote, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai.

JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours. This voice belongs to “Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi” (Devla)."

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, were blessed with a little baby girl on September 23. The Raanjhana actress took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans and wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina also became a father to a little angel this year. The Freelancer actor welcomed a baby girl earlier this year and took to his Instagram to share a cute post wherein the daughter's tiny hands could be seen wrapped around Mohit's finger. He captioned the post, "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed a baby boy in July this year. The couple took to their Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of the trio, which went viral. They captioned the post and wrote, "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes."

Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal and his South African model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child together on July 20. The couple had previously welcomed their first child, Arik Rampal, in 2019. Arjun Rampal took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023."

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz tied the knot with Michael Dolan in the month of May this year. On August 5, the actress took to her Instagram to share the news of her newborn baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

In 2023, many Bollywood celebs stepped up into their new journey as parents and embraced it with much joy.

