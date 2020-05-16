Virat Kohli Showers Praises on Wife Anushka Sharma's Series Paatal Lok as He Reviewed It Even Before Its Release! (View Pic)

Virat Kohli watching Paatal Lok (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The quarantine life made the cinephiles get accustomed to a new norm of binge-watching. Owing to this, the demand for new films/series on OTT platforms is high. Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma has also ventured into the digital space with a crime drama series, Paatal Lok. The thriller by 'Clean Slate Films' was released on Amazon Prime on May 15, which received positive reviews. However, Anushka's husband and Indian cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli got to see it before everyone else! His short and sweet review is here with a picture! Paatal Lok Review: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series Is Powerful, Absorbing and Disturbing Boosted by Jaideep Ahlawat’s Knockout Act.

The star cricketer shared a snap of him watching the series before-hand on a tiny device. Of course, he was full of appreciation for the series and the cast of the series. Paatal Lok: From Gory Murders to Child Abuse, 13 Moments in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series That Are Bound to Leave You Shell-Shocked! (SPOILER ALERT).

In his caption, he wrote, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother." Check out the post below.

Virat Watches Paatal Lok!

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee in the lead. The series is written by Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra. It is helmed by Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy. Fans and critics have given a thumbs up to the series and the positive word of mouth might create wonders!