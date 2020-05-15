Paatal Lok Review: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Show Is Gritty and Best to Have Hit the Web Space in a Long Time, Say Twitterati

Paatal Lok (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma’s first web series as a producer has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok released on the streaming platform on May 15 and since then the viewers have not been able to remain calm about it. Before this series was premiered, the actor-turned-producer had dropped online a crisp teaser in which we heard the voice-over of the man explaining three types of world - ‘Swarga Lok’, ‘Dharti Lok’ and ‘Paatal Lok’. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for this fiery crime thriller to be released and the long wait is over, and the reviews shared by Twitterati clearly show that it has been worth the while. Paatal Lok Review: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series Is Powerful, Absorbing and Disturbing Boosted by Jaideep Ahlawat’s Knockout Act.

During this quarantine period, many have been looking forward to some amazing series and Anushka Sharma’s show has definitely left the audience impressed. From the direction to the performances of the star cast to the gripping narrative, one just cannot stop praising about this Amazon Original series. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by Twitterati on Paatal Lok. Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Crime Series Featuring Jaideep Ahlawat Has Blood Flowing on the Streets (Watch Video).

The Best Series

#PaatalLok is loaded with strong socio-political commentary & is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time. Its noir-ish origins give it a distinct edge. Kudos to @AnushkaSharma for investing in gritty stories that strongly speak to our times. pic.twitter.com/eSgudtXDfF — Murtaza Ali Khan 🇮🇳 (@MurtazaCritic) May 14, 2020

Edgy

Current situations of our country Now entering into #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/zEEilmbciW — मैं ट्वीटर पे आत्मनिर्भर हूँ (@ShahiMeraj) May 14, 2020

Binge-Watch

@PrimeVideoIN #PaatalLok That is it ❤️😍...🙌❤️ Binge Time.... Review Right away For Paatal Lok... pic.twitter.com/QSMBLFjSFW — Gotu Manthan Dave (@GotuDave) May 14, 2020

All Set To Watch All The Episodes In A Row

In to the third episode,its simply superb.perhaps i would finish this by this night.#PaatalLok @prosit_roy pic.twitter.com/8gkwva3Kci — soumyaranjan pradhan (@soumyacsk99) May 14, 2020

The Excitement To Watch Paatal Lok

A Must Watch Show

Watch The Trailer Of Paatal Lok Below:

In an interview Anushka Sharma had stated, “In Paatal Lok, we have tried to stay true to the times we live in and the world we are a part of,” reports Firstpost. Paatal Lok features Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and others. Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, this crime thriller is written by Sudip Sharma.