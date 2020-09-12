A history and politics teacher, Donald Fear, has hit the jackpot at the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? This international television game show has crowned its first winner in 14 years. Donald Fear, who has won a prize money of £1million, reportedly plans to spend it on a motor home so that he can holiday across the UK. Previously, the 57-year-old teacher’s brother Davyth had appeared on the show in September 2019 and won £500,000 prize money. Oops! Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Contestant Calls Wife for Phone a Friend, but an Unknown Man Answers.

You’d be amazed to know that Donald Fear had three lifelines left. The fifteenth question asked was, “In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?” The options give were “Calico Jack, Blackbeard, Bartholomew Roberts and Captain Kidd” and the answer that helped him win the jackpot was “Blackbeard”. Host Jeremy Clarkson was not only delighted to announce that Donald Fear has hit the jackpot but he was also amazed to see how this teacher smoothly handled every question throughout the games show.

Donald Fear On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

🙌👏 DONALD FEAR… YOU HAVE JUST WON A MILLION POUNDS! 👏🙌 #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/YNiesI1jCm — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) September 11, 2020

Donald Fear shared on he felt and what were his thoughts when he saw the fifteenth question came up. He was quoted as saying, “What did I feel when the million pound question came up? ‘I know the answer. I’m just going to go for it’. So the thought ‘my God I am on the tight rope here with an awful long drop below’, that never occurred to me. It was a simple question and most history teachers worth their salt would know the answer even though it is not part of the curriculum. That was one of the easier million pound questions,” reports Mirror. Heartiest congratulations to Donald Fear for this big win!

