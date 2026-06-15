Who Was Sanchita Ugale? All About the 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Who Reportedly Died by Suicide

The Indian television industry is reeling from the heartbreaking news of actress Sanchita Ugale's untimely demise. Known for her memorable performances in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, Ugale reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at her Mumbai residence. Her passing at the age of 30 has left colleagues, friends, and fans in profound shock and grief. Sanchita Ugale Dies by Suicide: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Chhaava’ Actress No More - Reports.

Actress Sanchita Ugale NO MORE

Reports indicate that Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her home in Achole village, Nalasopara East, Mumbai. According to police reports, the incident occurred between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM on Sunday evening. She allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan using a saree. She was immediately rushed to the Municipal Corporation's Tulinj Hospital, where doctors declared her deceased. The Achole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Her last Instagram activity, a cheerful video posted less than 24 hours before the news of her death surfaced, has drawn considerable attention and emotional responses from her followers.

Who Was Sanchita Ugale?

Born on March 4, 2001, Sanchita Ugale was 25 years old at the time of her passing. Hailing from a lower-middle-class family in Sangamner, Maharashtra, Sanchita nurtured a childhood dream of becoming a television actress. She initially pursued her acting aspirations without her family's explicit knowledge, attending theatre classes while telling them she was going for other studies. Her dedication eventually earned her family's support once she started securing projects.

Instagram Post of Sanchita Ugale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita Ugale (@sanchita_ugale)

Her Personal Life and Career

Sanchita Ugale was a dedicated actress who often spoke about the demanding nature of her profession. In a 2025 interview, she mentioned the difficulty of balancing her personal life with work, often shooting for 17 to 18 hours daily. Despite the arduous schedule, she expressed happiness with her chosen field. She was reportedly single and fully focused on her career.

Sanchita Ugale Filmography

The actor has built a diverse portfolio across both television and film over recent years. Her prominent television credits include portraying Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya from 2023 to 2025, taking on the lead role of Sukoon in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi in 2025, and appearing in Wagle Ki Duniya as Ruchita Jaitley in 2023.

Additionally, she featured in episodic crime dramas like Crime Aaj Kal as Supriya and Crime Patrol in 2023, before joining the cast of Saajan Ghar in 2026. On the silver screen, she made her presence felt in the 2024 thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and notably portrayed Tarabai in the 2025 historical drama film Chhaava.She expressed her ambition to secure lead roles in films, acknowledging the challenges faced by outsiders in the industry. Salim Kumar Dies at 56: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Pens Emotional Tribute, Says 'Your Departure Has Become an Unending Sorrow'.

Sanchita Ugale's untimely demise is a profound loss to the entertainment world. Her talent, hard work, and journey from a humble background to a recognised face on Indian television had inspired many. The industry mourns the loss of a promising young artist whose career was on an upward trajectory. As investigations continue, the community reflects on her contributions and the pressures faced by individuals in the public eye.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).