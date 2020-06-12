Ekta Kapoor is recently the talk of the town, not because of her upcoming supernatural show, Naagin, but because of the controversy surrounding her ALTBalaji's series, XXX Uncensored 2. It all started when Hindustani Bhau lodged an FIR against the queen of soaps and alleged her for hurting the sentiments of the Indian Army in one of the erotic scenes from the show. Soon after getting into the legal mess, Ekta immediately removed the scene from her show. However, then to the Kapoor was trolled and also got rape threats online. Recently, Ekta opened about the same and expressed how she will not tolerate this. Now, Hina Khan has come out in support of the TV czarina. Ekta Kapoor Opens Up On XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy, Says ‘I Won’t Budge in Front of Those Hooligans’.

In her tweet, Khan did not mince words and straight away lashed out at the trolls for online bullying the producer. The Bigg Boss 11 star also added how she being a woman had to stand for another. "As a woman, I stand with you, for other women, for not submitting to bullying and threats." a part of Hina's tweet read. That's not it as in her #AskSession on Twitter, Khan also answered to a fan's query regarding the controversy. XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Cyber Bullying and Rape Threats, Takes a Strong Stance (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

As a woman, I stand with you, for other women, for not submitting to bullying and threats. Our position gives us a lot of exposure and makes us vulnerable for unexpected oppressive remarks. But we have to stand up and support each other period! #StandUpWoman https://t.co/5UJ1k1v9by — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Here's The Answer By Hina To A Fan:

Should not be acceptable to any of us, but that unintentional mistake was rectified.Wasn’t it? Would you justify though the threats of rape against her and her family?A mistake on a fictional show should Harass a real woman and her family? You are a woman yourself, you tell me? https://t.co/B5L6EwS7wT — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor in a chat with OPIndia had talked in-depth about what she felt about the whole XXX 2 controversy. "The moment the issue was raised, the platform made necessary amends and removed the scene altogether. We also unconditionally apologise to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments," she had said. Stay tuned!

