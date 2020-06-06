XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Cyber Bullying and Rape Threats, Takes a Strong Stance (Watch Video)

Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji series XXX: Uncensored Season 2 has been in the legal controversy for a while now. A few days ago, ex-army personnel lodged a complaint in Gurugram raising objection over its allegedly inappropriate content in the series that shows army life. Later, an FIR has been registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others here in Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings, insulting Army personnel and improper use of the national emblem as well. This irked the fans and trolled her on Twitter. However, things got nasty when she also got abused and received rape threats on the social media platform. The makers did remove the concerned scenes but the producer had to face the online abuse. Now, she has finally reacted to it while speaking to Shobha De. XXX Uncensored Season 2 New Trailer: Akash Choudhary and Garima Jain Lead Two New Stories of Lust, Sex and Dhokha (Watch Video).

When Shobha De asked her on the current threat and wrath she has been facing on social media, Ekta shared, "As an individual and as an organization we are deeply respectful towards Indian army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about so action has been taken from our side. What we don’t appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls.” Check out the video where Ekta talks about the threats she has been receiving.

Here's The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fifafooz (@fifafoozofficial) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

It was high time someone stood up for cyber bullying! With free internet and the privilege of staying anonymous, the terrible trend is on increase. However, awareness and voicing against it can be the first baby step. Speaking of XXX Uncensored Season 2, it stars Sumit Satija, Akash Choudhary, Garima Jain, Jashn Agnihotri in the lead.