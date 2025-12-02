Television’s most beloved family saga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has achieved a historic milestone completing a remarkable 5000 episodes. This record-breaking feat makes it the first-ever daily fiction series in Indian television history to reach such a number, a testament to its enduring connection with audiences across generations. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Update: After Parting Ways, Abhi and Akshara Spend Time With Their Daughter and Son Respectively.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Celebrates 5000 Episodes

To mark this special occasion, the makers have released a nostalgic promo that beautifully captures the show’s heartwarming journey through the years. The video takes fans down memory lane from the charming romance of Akshara and Naitik (played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra) that started it all, to the soulful love story of Naira and Kartik (Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan), whose chemistry became iconic. The emotional montage then revisits Akshara and Dr. Abhimanyu (Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda), a pair who brought depth and intensity to the narrative, before moving on to the current generation Abhira and Armaan, portrayed by Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit. Their story of resilience, hope, and togetherness beautifully reflects the spirit of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that love and family always triumph over challenges.

Grand Celebration at Mumbai

To commemorate this historic milestone, a grand celebration will take place on 3rd December 2025 at Film City, Mumbai, marking a truly momentous day for Indian television as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 5000 glorious episodes. The occasion is even more special as it coincides with the birthday of the show’s visionary producer Rajan Shahi, whose creative leadership has shaped the legacy of YRKKH for over 16 remarkable years. The day will be filled with heartfelt rituals and joyful moments, beginning with a Havan at 10:30 AM to thank the audience, cast, and crew, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony at 12:30 PM celebrating both Rajan Shahi’s birthday and the show’s achievement. A festive lunch at 1:30 PM will bring together the entire team and media, leading up to trophy distribution from 3:00 PM onwards to honour the hardworking members whose dedication and passion have built this extraordinary legacy. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Update: Abhira Cuts Her Hair and Rejects Any Chance of Reconciliation With Armaan in Latest Episode.

Thanks Fans for Their Love

As YRKKH celebrates its 5000th episode, it also salutes the fans who made it possible the generations who have laughed, cried and lived through its emotional rollercoaster. With a legacy rooted in love, values, and togetherness, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to write history one heartfelt episode at a time.

