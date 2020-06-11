Ekta Kapoor Opens Up On XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy, Says ‘I Won’t Budge in Front of Those Hooligans’

Queen of soaps, Ekta Kapoor recently landed in a legal soup, courtesy her ALTBalaji series XXX: Uncensored Season 2. It so happened that this web series of the producer was reported to flash scenes which showed army personnel in the wrong light. Not just this, even an FIR was filed against the TV czarina for insulting hurting the sentiments of the Army personnel and also using the national emblem in an objectionable way. The mess did not stop there, as she also received a lot of backlash on social media. However, as soon as this news reached Ekta, the makers deleted the particular scene from the series. But even that did not help, as Kapoor still was trolled. Recently speaking to OpIndia, Ekta poured her heart out on the controversy, threats and more. XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Cyber Bullying and Rape Threats, Takes a Strong Stance (Watch Video).

In conversation with the portal, she addressed how she and her family have been getting rape threats. She said, “They have issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mom and my one and a half-year-old kid. They have morphed my face on nude images and circulated it all over the internet. But a fictional story on an app cannot justify real-life humiliation of women. We need to understand that rape threats dilute the purpose of protests and not further them.”

Further, she added if such nasty things can happen to her inspite being a successful personality, imagine the plight of normal girls. “If this can happen to a reasonably successful woman like me then imagine what they can do to girls that are a lot more vulnerable. I won’t budge in front of those hooligans for the sake of other girls. This cyberbullying and rape threats have to stop,” she said. Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau Files a Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Allegedly Defaming Army Uniform In ALTBalaji's XXX Uncensored Season 2 (View Tweet).

She also made a point and apologised to the Indian Army and expressed how an immediate action was taken once she and her team heard about it. She said, “The moment the issue was raised, the platform made necessary amends and removed the scene altogether. We also unconditionally apologise to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments.” Stay tuned!