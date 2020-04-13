Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan Celebrates Mother's Birthday at Home, Says 'My Mother Means The World To Me'

Mohsin Khan With His Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Mohsin Khan plays the dutiful son in his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, he is one in real life too. Also, the actor is one happy guy, for he gets to celebrate his mother's birthday that falls today (April 13) at home with her, instead of shooting for his daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And the Mumma's boy that Mohsin is, the actor plans to spend the day with his mother. If you are wondering what else would Mohsin be doing at home during the lockdown, we had earlier reported that the actor has been shooting for scenes for his daily soap from home. Coronavirus Lockdown: Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Shoot Episodes for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke From Home.

Says Mohsin, "My mother means the world to me. Mehzabin means as beautiful as the moon. My Ammi has truly brightened our lives. This big family of ours is together today because of her." The actor celebrated his Maa's birthday with a homemade cake, with his entire family around. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Among Finest Shows of My Life, Says Producer Rajan Shahi.

Crediting all that he is and also his success to his mother, Mohsin revealed that she had taught him and his brother well. "She has taught us to be patient. She made sure we always spoke politely and were diligent towards our work. We all need to be patient and have a positive attitude towards life," concludes Mohsin.