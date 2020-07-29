Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been in the news for the whole controversy between producer Rajan Shahi and actor Ritvik Arora. While the producers maintained that Ritvik's father refused to send the actor back to shoot and demanded double his per day pay and spoke rudely, Ritvik called the issue a case of 'miscommunication and misunderstanding' with the production house. Rithvik Arora Out Of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Producer Rajan Shahi Claims He Was Unprofessional, Actor Rubbishes Claims and Calls It A Case of 'Miscommunication and Misunderstanding'.

However, the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have found their replacement in the very handsome Yeh Teri Galliyan actor Avinash Mishra. Avinash has also been a part of shows like Ishqbaaaz, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and was last seen in Yeh Teri Galiyan. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actress Kaveri Priyam’s Instagram Account Gets Hacked.

A source close to the show told Bombay Times, "A lot of actors, including Rohit Purohit and Abhishek Malik, were approached for the part. However, the makers have finalised Avinash to play the new Kunal."

Rajan Shahi in an earlier interview revealed that when his supervising producer Vivek Jain called the actor, he had asked him to talk to his father. "Vivek called his father, who asked for a raise in his remuneration, almost double of what he was being paid, and also a minimum 25-day work guarantee. What’s really wrong is the way he communicated it saying, ‘Don’t even think of calling back if you want to negotiate’." Coronavirus Lockdown: Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Shoot Episodes for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke From Home.

Ritvik on his part told the daily that his decision was all because of the COVID-19 situation and revealed, "I didn’t know about the conversation that transpired between my father and them. After I learnt about it, I told my father that he was wrong in asking for a pay hike. However, he didn’t ask them to double my money, he asked for a minor hike thinking that it would serve as a deterrent and they wouldn’t call me to Mumbai. He called them several times to clear the air, but our calls went unanswered. I then asked him to apologise through messages and on mail. This is a case of miscommunication and misunderstanding."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).