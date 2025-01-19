After a lot of drama, sad moments, controversial incidents, Weekend Ka Vaar eliminations, quarrels, and happy moments, the day is finally here when one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 18 (BB18) will emerge as the winner and take home the coveted title. Salman Khan's reality show has never failed to entertain the audience, and this season was no different. With some strong contestants as housemates, the Bigg Boss house was a potboiler of excitement. Premiered on October 6, 2024, Bigg Boss 18 concludes today (Janaury 19) after an eventful journey spanning 105 days. As per reports, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are set to appear on the show. The question that remains is: who will win? ill it be - Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang or Avinash Mishra? Well, fans are eagerly awaiting to see which contestant will claim the title, as the race to victory has been fierce and unpredictable throughout the season. Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

Who Are the Bigg Boss 18 Finalists?

Hosted by the one and only Salman Khan, this season kicked off with 23 contestants, and now it’s down to just six finalists. Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra – battling it out for the title.

Don’t Miss Out: How to Watch the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale?

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will air tonight on Colors TV at 9.30 PM. Get ready for an exciting event, with the season's champion being crowned around midnight. If you're not near a TV, don’t worry— you can also catch the live episode on Jio Cinema and Jio TV for streaming. The winner of this season will walk away with a massive cash prize of INR 50 lakh, along with the ultimate Bigg Boss trophy. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey To Reunite for a Mesmerising Performance to ‘Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho’ Song at the Star-Studded Night (Watch Promo).

Bigg Boss 17 Winner

In the previous season of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won, with Abhishek Kumar as runner-up. Finalists included Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Srikanth.

