After a thrilling journey of over three months, Bigg Boss 18 has finally come to an end. The popular reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan witnessed a thrilling fight for the winner trophy in which "Janta ka laadla" (fan-favourite) Karanveer Mehra emerged victorious. The other finalists were Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh and Chum Darang. Along with the stunning winner's trophy, Karanveer also took home a cash prize of INR 50 lakh! As KVM claimed the win, several TV celebs, including previous Bigg Boss winners like Shilpa Shinde, Gautam Gulati, and Shehnaaz Gill, took to their social media and showered love on him. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Wins 'BB18' Trophy, Vivian DSena Declared Runner-Up in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Celebs Congratulate Karanveer Mehra on His ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Win

Actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who entered the show to extend support to Karanveer Mehra during the media round, was one of the first celebrities to react to his win. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video expressing her excitement about the win and wrote, "A Big Big Congratulations to you Karan for winning BB18 Record break kar diya, back to back Do Reality Show ki trophy apne naam ki hai. A Big Thanks to all his genuine fans and all the supporters & shilpians too."

Shilpa Shinde’s Instagram Post

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shenaaz Gill reacted to Karanveer Mehra's thrilling Bigg Boss 18 through a post on X (previously Twitter). She wrote, "Victory suits you, @KaranVeerMehra, congratulations." Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati also showered praise on Karanveer on social and requested fans not to engage in online negativity. He wrote, "Bola tha na #KaranveerMehra Best Best wishes Mate congratulations & guys now he won so no negativity pls or I will delete my tweet again."

Shehnaaz Gill’s X Post

Gautam Gulati Congratulates Karanveer Mehra

Bola tha na #KaranveerMehra𓃵 Best Best wishes Mate congratulations 🥂 & guys now he won so no negativity pls or I will delete my tweet again 😂 🏆 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 19, 2025

An ardent fan of Bigg Boss and former contestant Kamya Panjabi posted a long note on X expressing her thoughts on KVM's win. She wrote, "Naa koi makers ka diya hua tag naa koi vote bank ki backing.. Dilon ko jisne apne dum pe jeeta woh hai BB18 ULTIMATE WINNER KARAN." Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul expressed her joy over Karnveer's win by sharing a video with him on her Instagram stories. Along with it, she wrote, "I told you got this before entering. Winner @karanveermehra." ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Recreate Iconic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Scene on Stage (Watch Video).

Kamya Punjabi on KVM’s ‘BB18’ Win

Naa koi makers ka diya hua tag naa koi vote bank ki backing.. Dilon ko jisne apne dum pe jeeta woh hai BB18 ULTIMATE WINNER KARAN — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 19, 2025

Sana Makbul’s Insta Story

(Photo Credit: @divasana/ Instagram)

Before entering Bigg Boss 18, Karanveer Mehra won Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

