Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM)is one of the most loved TV serials in the country. The Star Plus show headlined by Hitesh Bharadwaj (Rajat) and Bhavika Sharma (Savi) is set to undergo a generation leap, which will mark the exit of many actors. According to the latest reports, the show is set to introduce new actors, including the lead cast. The reports also stated that notable TV actors Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh, and Param Singh have been approached for GHKKPM for the role of male lead and will soon be auditioning for the same. Here's how Kushal Tandon reacted to the speculations. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh and Param Singh Audition for Lead Role Post Leap– Reports.

Kushal Tandon Clears the Air About His ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Casting

On Wednesday (January 22), LatestLY reported on the rumoured casting of actors Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh, and Param Singh in Star Plus' GHKKPM following a generation leap. While we await official confirmation, there’s an update from one of the actors himself. Beyhadh fame Kushal Tandon has denied the speculations outright. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kushal quoted an article from our site and dismissed the rumours as "false news," putting an end to the buzz surrounding his casting. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Ankita Khare Aka Harini Quits Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Star Plus Show – Reports.

Kushal Tandon Denies Joining Star Plus’ ‘GHKKPM’

However, Kushal's denial does not speak for the other two actors, who have yet to issue a clarification regarding the matter. With Kushal clarifying his involvement in GHKKPM, the question of the male lead for the beloved show remains unanswered. Anticipation is at an all-time high as we eagerly await further updates and, if we're lucky, an official confirmation. Stay tuned.

