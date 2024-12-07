2024 could well be the year of ghosts trying to spook us or rugged heroes triumphing against all odds. But Bollywood has not held back on the passion, romance, and steamy kisses this year. The screens have sizzled with some of the most passionate kissing scenes, many of which went viral, turning actresses like Triptii Dimri, Kriti Sanon, and Neha Sargam into national crushes. Year-Ender 2023: From Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani in SPKK to Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri in Animal, 11 Hottest Onscreen Kisses That Ruled in Bollywood Cinema This Year!

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 most sizzling Bollywood kissing scenes from movies and web series in 2024. Needless to say, this article is strictly NSFW!

1. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

This quirky romcom features Shahid Kapoor as a human who falls for Kriti Sanon’s android. That doesn't stop them from indulging in some steamy makeout scenes.

2. Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma in 'Murder Mubarak'

Sara Ali Khan’s 2024 might not have been memorable overall, with lacklustre performances in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. However, her bold kissing scene with Vijay Varma in Murder Mubarak certainly turned heads and created a buzz online.

3. Pashmina Roshan and Rohit Saraf in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Although Ishq Vishk Rebound is undoubtedly one of the worst Hindi films of 2024, it does feature some undeniably hot kissing scenes between Pashmina Roshan and Rohit Saraf. These moments added a spark to an otherwise lacklustre movie set in chilly locales.

4. Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in 'Bad Newz'

After seducing audiences in Animal last year, Triptii Dimri once again raises temperatures in Bad Newz. Her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal, particularly in the song "Jaanam," featuring her in a skimpy bikini and indulging in intense kissing scenes, left fans mesmerised.

5. Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri in 'Bloody Ishq'

Avika Gor has long shed her Balika Vadhu image, and her bold lovemaking scene in Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Bloody Ishq proves that. Sadly, the rest of the movie can be skipped unless you are in for some laughs.

6. Krystle D’Souza and Fardeen Khan in 'Visfot'

Sanjay Gupta’s remake of Rock, Paper, Scissors came and went without making much noise, but the fiery lovemaking scene between Fardeen Khan and Krystle D’Souza made waves in the darker corners of the internet, earning cult status.

7. Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Yudhra'

Malavika Mohanan makes a glam Bollywood big-screen debut in this action-packed thriller. Her glam appeal is undeniable, and her passionate kissing scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi elevate the movie’s romantic quotient to new heights.

8. Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in 'Do Patti'

In her maiden production venture, Kriti Sanon dazzles with her dual performance. Adding to the allure are a couple of smouldering kisses with Shaheer Sheikh, which became a talking point among fans.

9. Neha Sargam and Vijay Varma in 'Mirzapur' Season 3

When it comes to web series, Neha Sargam stole the limelight in Mirzapur Season 3. Her sizzling kissing scene with Vijay Varma made her an instant internet sensation, with people going gaga over 'Saloni Bhabhi'. 'Mirzapur Season 3': Who Is Neha Sargam aka Show's 'Saloni Bhabhi'? From Past Roles to Personal Life, All You Need to Know About Actress Who is Becoming Internet's New Crush.

10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Varun Dhawan’s OTT debut in Citadel: Honey Bunny had plenty to offer, including a nude intro scene. However, it was his intense and passionate kissing scene with the ever-vivacious Samantha Ruth Prabhu that left audiences talking.

