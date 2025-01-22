Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the popular Star Plus show, is set for a generational leap, which will see the exit of current leads Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma. Reports suggest that the show will introduce a new cast for the lead roles post-leap. Among the actors rumoured to be auditioning for the male lead are popular TV stars Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh and Param Singh. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Rajat and Savi Set the Screen on Fire With Their Intense Washroom Romance, Netizens React!

About the actors auditioning for male lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a source revealed to Filmibeat, “According to an independent industry source, "While a statement has been circulating about the confirmation of the show's lead, it is being viewed as speculative, with no clarity on who will ultimately play the role. Amidst this speculation, certain names, including Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh, and Param Singh are reportedly being auditioned for the lead role.” ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Ankita Khare Aka Harini Quits Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Star Plus Show – Reports.

As of now, neither the actors (Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh and Param Singh) nor the show’s makers have issued an official statement regarding the casting process. Fans eagerly await updates as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin prepares to enter a new phase.

