Zach Braff, American-actor, comedian and screenwriter turns 46 today. He is best known for his portrayal as Dr John Michael "JD" Dorian on the NBC medical-comedy drama Scrubs (2001-2010). He was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2005 and for three Golden Globe Awards from 2005 to 2007 for his role in Scrubs. His complex character in the series will always live on in the hearts of fans. The American medical-comedy drama aired on NBC and later ABC from October 2, 2001 to March 17, 2010, ended with a total of nine seasons. Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Pilot Ropes In Donald Faison to Play Professor Utonium.

Braff has also appeared in films like The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000), The Last Kiss (2006) and In Dubious Battle (2016). He has also done voice-work for the Netflix series Bojack Horseman (2017-2020), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) and Chicken Little (2005). Braff made his directorial debut in 2004 with Garden State, a romantic-comedy drama. He is the recipient of several accolades for his directing work and also won the Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Album in 2005. His second directorial film was Wish I Was Here in 2014. Braff also featured in a 2011 play named All New People, which he wrote and starred in. He also played the lead role in a musical adaptation of Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway in 2014. Will Arnett Birthday: 10 Best Quotes From BoJack Horseman That Range From Funny To Sad To Pure Evil.

On the occasion of his 46th birthday, let's hear some of Zach Braff's quotes and sayings as Dr John Michael "JD" Dorian on the NBC medical-comedy drama Scrubs:

One of the Universal Human Experience is Feeling Alone...

Zach Braff as Dr John Michael "JD" Dorian in Scrubs (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Strong Women Will Always Have the Power Over Us...



Thoughts on All the Relationships Around Him...



Star War Movie Was All Built Up...



Perry Cox, You Smell Like a Father Figure...



Elliot, I Love You More Than Anything in this Whole World...



Here's a Change, I Have a Beard Now...



Constantly Surround Yourself With People Who Love You...



If You Really Care About Someone, You'll Take the Hit...



Be Proud of the Decision You Make Always...



So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Zach Braff as Dr John Michael "JD" Dorian from Scrubs. We wish this immensely likeable actor, director and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

