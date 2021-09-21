Billy Porter celebrates his 52nd birthday on September 21. His prestigious career on stage and on the screen is something we should applause. Porter's outrageous and ravishing nature is the key point about his lifestyle. Also, his excellent and unique fashion sense will give you an absolute spark on your eyes. He is the recipient of several honors for his works. He won Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical on 2013, for his role in Kinky Boots. He also bagged Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor, for his amazing role in TV series Pose. FYI, he was the first gay black man to be nominated and awarded in any lead acting, with prestigious award Primetime Emmys. Billy Porter Birthday Special: Shattering Stereotypes and Making Way for Androgynous Fashion, He's the Real Style Icon of Recent Times.

Porter featured in films like Twisted, The First Wives Club, Anastasia, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, The Intern, Noel, The Humbling, Like a Boss, Cinderella, etc. His love for fashion is classic and influential, apart from that his views on the path of life is extraordinary. Some of his noteworthy appearances are his cameo in Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video, where 20 LGBTQ icons were shown. Next, he performed in 'For What It's Worth' with Stephen Stills during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. His straight-forward, empowering way of look out on stuffs is absolutely stunning and inspiring. Emmys 2019: Billy Porter Creates History, Becomes First Openly Gay, Black Man to Win Best Actor in Drama for 'Pose'.

On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, let's her some of Billy Porter's motivational quotes and sayings:

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Porter which speaks about his life as an actor and how he manages with it. "I'm not one of those actors who gets so taken by a role that I can't live my life. I'm the type of actor who goes to work, transforms into a character, takes you on a journey, and then comes back home to be Billy. When I'm in it, I'm in it, but I know how to get out of it. When you can't shut it off, you're a crazy person. I'm not crazy." We wish this immensely lovable and talented actor and singer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

