Will Arnett Birthday: 10 Best Quotes From BoJack Horseman That Range From Funny To Sad To Pure Evil

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Will Arnett turns 50 today. The actor is best known for his voice roles in Hollywood. He has been the voice of the titular character in the cult hit animated series, BoJack Horseman. The 76-episodes long show concluded its 6-season run in 2020. The show gained a popularity thanks to its cutthroat commentary on the world, its poignancy, and, of course, the weird humour. The show's monumental success would not have been possible with Arnett's scrappy voice driving the main character. The Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: Everything Is Still Awesome About This Will Arnett’s Animated Sequel.

In the animated series, Arnett voiced for an anthropomorphic dog, who is a washed-up actor in Hollywood, which later gets renamed to Hollywoo in the series, before finally settling on Hollywoob.

Today, to mark Will Arnett's 50th birthday, we are going to jot down a few famous lines that he has spoken on BoJack Horsemen. Of course, the writers of the show are to be credited just as much for penning these lines. But the charismatic delivery by actor also has a part to play in the scheme of things. These quotes range from funny to absurd to philosophical to downright depressing.

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bojack Horseman Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Talking about the end of the show, Will Arnett has said, "It’s bittersweet. I feel satisfied with what we did. [Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg] is an incredible writer and I feel fortunate I got to be a part of something like that, and ride his coattails a bit." The recipe for Bojack Horseman will be tough to recreate. But with Arnett's talent, we sure are hopeful for something else that's interesting in the future. Happy birthday.