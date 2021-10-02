Pakistan's comedy legend Umer Sharif dies at 66 and the news was confirmed on Twitter by Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammed Faisal. Kapil Sharma mourn the demise of Umer Sharif and took to Twitter to mourn his loss. Umer was rushed to the US earlier this week, where the comedian had to undergo cardiac surgery.

Kapil Sharma Mourn the Loss of Umer Sharif

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

