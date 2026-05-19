Who Was Inder Kaur? All About 29-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Found Dead in Ludhiana Days After Alleged Abduction

The body of 29-year-old Punjabi singer and makeup artist Inder Kaur was recovered from a canal near Ludhiana on May 19, 2026, six days after she went missing. The discovery has prompted local police to initiate a formal murder investigation following allegations from her family that she was abducted at gunpoint. Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the case, while the prime suspect, a Canada-based acquaintance, remains at large after reportedly fleeing the country. Inder Kaur Death: Punjabi Singer Found Dead in Ludhiana Days After Alleged Abduction.

Singer Inder Kaur's Death and Investigation Details

Inder Kaur, a resident of Jamalpur in Ludhiana who was also known as Yashinder Kaur, disappeared on the evening of May 13 after leaving her home in a Ford Figo car to purchase household items. When she failed to return and her mobile phone was switched off, her family began a search and subsequently approached the police, alleging that she had been kidnapped from the Mundian Kalan area.

On Tuesday morning, local authorities recovered her body from the Neelon Canal near Kuba village. Investigators also located her vehicle approximately one kilometre from the site. According to Jamalpur police station officials, the car contained visible blood stains, leading investigators to suspect that she was killed inside the vehicle before her body was disposed of in the canal. The body has since been sent to Samrala Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Following the initial probe, police arrested two individuals identified as Pritam Singh and Karamjit Singh. They are searching for the main suspect, Sukhwinder Singh Pritam's son, who allegedly orchestrated the crime. Police records indicate that Sukhwinder, who currently resides in Canada, had travelled to India via Nepal on April 29 and flew back on May 13, the same day the singer went missing.

Who Was Inder Kaur?

Inder Kaur was a well-known name within her community and digital circles, having amassed a strong social media presence with more than 124,000 followers on Instagram. While she initially gained recognition as a Punjabi singer, family members noted that she had stepped away from active singing roughly five years ago to establish herself as an entrepreneur, successfully managing a local boutique and a makeup studio.

Inder Kaur's Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Inder kaur💫 (@teaminderkaur)

According to family statements, Inder Kaur befriended the prime suspect, Sukhwinder Singh, on Instagram approximately three years ago. While the family was aware of their acquaintance, relations reportedly soured after she discovered that Sukhwinder was already married and had children. Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Actress’ ‘Mugguru Monagallu’ Co-Star Dheekshithh Shetty and Director Abhilash Reddy Express Shock Over Her Passing.

Following this revelation, she severed ties and refused his marriage proposals. Police officials stated that the suspect allegedly continued to pressure her to marry him against her will, and her refusal is currently believed to be the primary motive behind the planned abduction and murder.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).