Inder Kaur Death: Punjabi Singer Found Dead in Ludhiana Days After Alleged Abduction

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur was found dead in Punjab’s Ludhiana district nearly a week after she was allegedly abducted, police said on Tuesday. Her body was recovered from the Nilo Canal area, bringing a tragic end to a case that had drawn attention across the local music community and social media. Police officials said the singer had been missing for six days before her body was discovered. Preliminary investigation suggests she may have been murdered after being abducted, though authorities said the exact sequence of events is still under investigation.

According to police sources, Inder Kaur’s body was recovered from the Nilo Canal near Ludhiana following search efforts launched after her disappearance was reported. Authorities said local police teams and forensic experts reached the scene soon after the recovery. Sidhu Moosewala Birth Anniversary: Netizens Pay Tribute to Iconic Punjabi Singer With Heartfelt Posts, Celebrate His Legacy With New EP ‘Moose Print’.

Officials stated that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are also examining possible evidence linked to the alleged abduction and murder. (jagran.com)

Family members had reportedly lodged a missing person complaint after losing contact with the singer several days ago. According to local reports, relatives suspected foul play from the beginning and urged police to intensify search operations. ‘Did What My Heart Told Me To Do’: Punjabi Singer and Actor Ammy Virk Honours Late Friend Rajvir Jawanda’s Commitments.

Police sources said investigators are questioning several individuals connected to the case and reviewing call records and other digital evidence as part of the probe. No official statement regarding arrests had been issued at the time of reporting.

Authorities said multiple angles are being examined, including personal and professional connections. Senior police officials stated that teams have been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and death.

The incident has shocked members of Punjab’s music industry, with several local artists and supporters expressing condolences online and demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Police said further details would be shared after post-mortem findings and forensic reports become available.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).