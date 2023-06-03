World Bicycle Day is a global celebration dedicated to promoting the many benefits of cycling and raising awareness about the importance of this eco-friendly and sustainable mode of transportation. Observed annually on June 3rd, this special day highlights the positive impact of cycling on individuals, communities, and the environment. World Bicycle Day has not only inspired individuals to embrace cycling as a mode of transport but has also found its way into the world of movies. World Bicycle Day 2022: Date, Significance of the Day, Health Benefits of Cycling and Facts Related to Bicycle.
From heartwarming coming-of-age stories to thrilling adventures, films have captured the spirit of cycling, showcasing its transformative power, freedom, and joy. World Bicycle Day serves as a reminder of the profound impact cycling has had in inspiring captivating stories on the silver screen, encouraging us to hop on our bikes and explore the world, both on and off-screen.
Barfi (2012)
In the movie Barfi! directed by Anurag Basu, the cycle plays a significant role in the narrative. Barfi is often seen riding his bicycle, which becomes an extension of his personality and an expression of his carefree spirit. Moreover, the cycle plays a crucial role in Barfi's relationships. He uses the cycle to steal moments with Jhilmil, played by Priyanka Chopra. As Barfi addresses Shruti (Ileana D'Cruz), pouring his heart out, his bicycle stands as a witness to their shattered romance. The sight of him painstakingly fixing the chain, struggling to pedal forward, lingers in your memory, a poignant reminder of the bittersweet moments they shared and the resilience to carry on despite the pain. Anurag Kashyap Recommends Vittorio De Sica’s ‘Bicycle Thieves’ to the Upcoming Filmmakers, Here's Why.
Matto Ki Saikil (2022)
In the movie Matto Ki Saikil, the cycle plays a crucial role in the protagonist's journey and serves as a powerful symbol throughout the narrative. Matto, the main character, relies on his bicycle for his livelihood. As Matto embarks on a quest to find his stolen bicycle, the film explores themes of hope, survival, and the pursuit of justice. The cycle becomes a catalyst for his transformation and symbolizes his desire for freedom and a better life.
Bicycle Days (2023)
Aashish, a spirited 10-year-old boy from a rural village, dreams of pursuing his education in a larger city school, just like his friends. However, his family holds a different perspective, insisting that he continues his schooling within the confines of their hamlet. Adding to his challenges, Aashish faces disappointment when he misses out on a chance to receive a bicycle through a government initiative, which deeply impacts his motivation and leads to a decline in his academic interest.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).