Mumbai, June 27: In what can be seen as good news for those suffering from diabetes and obesity in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted marketing authorisation for Eli Lilly and Company's Mounjaro tirzepatide drug. Notably, approval has been given to market diabetes and obesity drugs in the KwikPen format in the country. The news was confirmed by the US pharmaceutical major on Thursday, June 26.

The Eli Lilly and Company also said that Mounjaro KwikPen drug for type 2 diabetes and obesity is a multi-dose, prescription-based, single-patient-use prefilled pen which has been designed for once a week administration. It is worth noting that the announcement by the US pharmaceutical major comes two days after its rival, Novo Nordisk, a Danish drugmaker, launched its weight loss drug Wegovy in India as a once-a-week injection. Mounjaro KwikPen will directly compete with Novo's Wegovy. What Is Mounjaro? As Elon Musk’s Christmas 2024 Photo of ‘Ozempic Santa’ Sparks Conversation About Weight Loss, Everything To Know About Mounjaro’s Side Effects, Dosage and More.

So, what is the Mounjaro KwikPen drug? The Mounjaro tirzepatide drug will be launched in a KwikPen format. This means that the KwikPen drug is a multi-dose, single-patient-use prefilled pen that must be used only once a week. Notably, each pen delivers four fixed doses of 0.6 mL and has been approved in six dosage strengths for the Indian market: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg.

"Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with one weight-related comorbidity," Eli Lilly and Company said in a statement. During the announcement, Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Lilly India, said that with CDSCO's approval, all six Mounjaro tirzepatide drug dosage options will be available in the country soon. Ozempic, Wegovy May Help Mental Health, Substance Disorders.

He also noted that the drug for type 2 diabetes and obesity will allow "healthcare professionals to tailor care based on individual patient needs and clinical goals." The pharmaceutical company also said that Mounjaro (tripeptide) helps to reduce body weight and decrease fat mass by regulating one's appetite. "Moreover, the medicine has been demonstrated to regulate lipid utilisation," it added.

