Kolkata, December 14: A renowned kidney hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, marked its 4th anniversary on Sunday, December 14, with a large-scale Walkathon titled “A Walk for Your Kidney,” aimed at promoting fitness and preventive kidney care. The initiative underscored how regular brisk walking can support healthy kidneys and reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases.

The Walkathon started at 7:00 a.m. from the hospital campus at JC Block, Bidhannagar, Salt Lake, and covered a 3 km route ending at Hotel Golden Tulip. Nearly 1,000 participants from different age groups joined the morning walk, signalling growing public interest in preventive health and community fitness initiatives. Mumbai: Labourer Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery To Remove 13 cm Iron Rod From Eye at JJ Hospital in Byculla.

The event brought together citizens and well-known faces from sports, entertainment, administration, and healthcare, who walked side by side to amplify the message of preventive kidney care and healthier daily habits. Organisers projected the Walkathon as both a celebration of the hospital’s four-year journey and a public-health campaign focused on simple, sustainable lifestyle changes.

Notable Attendees at Walkathon

Prominent participants included legendary Indian tennis player Leander Paes, actress Priyanka Sarkar, mountaineer Piyali Basak, Bidhannagar DCP Aneesh Sarkar, hospital Founder and Director Dr. Pratim Sengupta, and Golden Tulip Hotel Director Ashish Mittal, along with several other distinguished guests. Their presence added star power to the campaign and helped draw wider attention to the cause of kidney health. Lucknow: Dr Ankur Bajaj Successfully Removes Iron Rod From 3-Year-Old Boy’s Head and Shoulder at King George’s Medical University After 20 ft Fall in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Message From Doctors

Speaking to the media, nephrologist Dr. Pratim Sengupta said the completion of four years reflects the hospital’s commitment to prioritising prevention over merely treating illness. He stressed that walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise, helping keep the heart healthy, supporting kidney function, and improving both physical and emotional well-being.

Dr. Sengupta also praised the turnout of more than a thousand citizens and the involvement of icons such as Leander Paes, describing the collective participation as truly commendable. He emphasised that the Walkathon is part of an ongoing mission to inspire people to weave healthy practices like daily walking into their routine, rather than viewing it as a one-off event.

