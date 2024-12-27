Elon Musk’s latest holiday photo during Christmas 2024 as ‘Ozempic Santa’ sure raised some eyebrows online. The Tesla CEO’s post on X (formerly Twitter) successfully led to a series of discussions around weight loss. In his post, ‘Ozempic Santa,’ Musk further revealed that he uses Mounjaro, which helped him in his incredible transformation. But what is Mounjaro? Who can take it? Is it helpful for weight loss? Does it have any side effects? Musk’s viral post certainly sparked curiosity around the drug. In this article below, let’s explore the Mounjaro dosage, its benefits, side effects and more.

Elon Musk’s ‘Ozempic Santa’

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s festive photo was humorously captioned, “Ozempic Santa.” However, in the comment section of the post on X, he clarified that he uses Mounjaro—a drug similar to Ozempic. The billionaire revealed that he prefers Mounjaro over Ozempic, another popular Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) inhibitor, due to its increased effectiveness and fewer side effects. SpaceX Missions List 2025: From Starship Flight 7 Launch to Crew-10 Mission, Here’s Brief on Major Upcoming Missions of Elon Musk’s Space Company.

Elon Musk’s ‘Ozempic Santa’ Post on X

What Is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) is a prescription drug used to help manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. The dosage treats type 2 diabetes by helping the body produce more insulin when needed, reducing the amount of glucose, or sugar, produced by the liver, and slowing down how quickly food is digested. This all helps to lower blood sugar levels.

It must be noted that both Mounjaro and Ozempic are primarily designed to help people with diabetes regulate their blood glucose and insulin levels. But they have gained popularity across the United States of America for weight-loss benefits. Elon Musk Becomes Most Followed Account on X With Over 209 Million Followers.

Does Mounjaro Help in Weight Loss?

As per research and medical studies, Mounjaro does have weight loss benefits. According to UCHealth Today, “Instead of being a single-receptor agonist, which semaglutide (the drug in Ozempic and Wegovy) is, Mounjaro activates two receptors at the same time. That’s why it’s called a ‘dual-agonist.’” This ‘dual agonist’ medication helps to lose more weight as compared to dosages with a ‘single-agonist’ medication. The GLP-1 receptor stimulates hormones that control blood sugar levels and reduce appetite, triggering weight loss.

Side-Effects of Mounjaro

The most common side effects of Mounjaro are nausea, diarrhoea, decreased appetite, vomiting, constipation and upset stomach. While less common, one of the most serious side effects of Mounjaro is having severe allergic reactions.

An individual willing to use Mounjaro for weight loss must keep the side effects in mind. A proper health assessment and detailed prescription from the medical expert must be done before relying on the drug dosage.

